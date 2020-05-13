Back to the Future cast reunites on stream, recreates iconic scenes from the movie

Cast and crew members from Back to the Future chatted about the classic '80s movie and recreated several key scenes on Josh Gad's Reunited Apart show. As you would expect, it really is a magical moment.

Credit to Gad for the remarkable job wrangling so much of Back to the Future's main cast and crew for the show. The leading duo – Michael J. Fox (Marty McFly) and Christopher Lloyd (Doc Brown) – are accompanied by Lea Thompson (Lorraine Baines-McFly), Mary Steenburgen (Clara Clayton), Claudia Wells (Jennifer Parker), Elisabeth Shue (Jennifer Parker in Part 2 and 3), director Robert Zemeckis, screenwriter Bob Gale, and composer Alan Silvestri. Special guests included Back to the Future superfan and acclaimed director J.J. Abrams and Huey Lewis, who wrote the movie's unofficial theme song, "Power of Love."

Back to the Future fans everywhere will melt when Fox tells Lloyd "this is heavy" after learning the past version of his mother "has the hots" for him. The pair also recited the scene where Marty finds himself transported back to 1955. Meanwhile, Thompson and Fox recited the scene where Marty wakes up in his mother's bed. The actors don't phone their performances in either, oftentimes matching the tone and energy of the original scenes perfectly.

I won't spoil anything more, but the show is packed with heartwarming chat, interesting behind-the-scenes details, and of course the genius recreations of classic scenes from the movies. Go watch. Up top. Now.

