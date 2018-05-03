Avengers: Infinity War writers say Avengers 4 isn't going to fix things: "It is a different movie than you think it is"

Avengers: Infinity War, for all its pomp and circumstance, erred on the side of predictability. There was nothing wrong with that per se, but when the trailers are giving away an ending you can see coming from Titan, then it can be a bit jarring. But Avengers: Endgame? Not so, according to the writers. Disregard everything you thought might happen – because there’s a good chance you’re not gonna get what you want. MAJOR spoilers for Infinity War to follow…

Speaking to Buzzfeed, Infinity War and Avengers 4 (give us that title, damnit!) writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely dissected – or rather, gave a post-mortem – for the state of play heading into Avengers 4 next year.

“[Avengers 4] doesn’t do what you think it does,” reveals Markus. “It is a different movie than you think it is,” he says, with words that should strike fear into the hearts of Marvel fans everywhere.

But what about those deaths? Everyone’s coming back something something Quantum Realm something something Captain Marvel deus ex machina, right? Hmm. About that.

“Also…[the deaths are] real,” teases Markus. “I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

Sure, it’s (probably) misdirection, but that doesn’t make the appeal of a completely out-of-nowhere Avengers sequel any less tantalising. In fact, as McFeely puts it, “We’re going to own these choices, and hopefully surprise and delight you and get you invested.”

Or, to put it another way, “We broke your heart. Now we’re going to blow your mind!”

Hold me.

