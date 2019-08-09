Avengers: Endgame contains "important" Easter eggs that no one has found… yet

Eyes left. And right. And anywhere else you can look. Avengers: Endgame supposedly includes an “important” Easter eggs that, as of writing, hasn’t been discovered. That’s according to directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who have provided fans with a one-word tease to entice them to keep searching for the Holy Grail of Avengers: Endgame Easter eggs.

As revealed during the Russos’ Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, the pair were asked “Are there any important Easter eggs in Endgame that haven’t been found yet?” by user edmoody69. Their answer? “Yes.”

No clues, no hints, nothing. Despite the Russos opening up about everything from that awkward time travel paradox to talking about CGI headaches at their San Diego Comic-Con 2019 directors’ panel, the directorial duo have yet to offer up any clues as to where to look. With the fourth Avengers movie now out on digital release in the US (and on August 13 physically), it’s now easier than ever to attempt to track the Easter Egg down.

Endgame, though, isn’t the only Marvel movie to hide some supposedly crucial Easter eggs during its runtime. James Gunn has recently updated fans on a Guardians of the Galaxy Easter egg that still hasn’t been found.

Gunn, who has teased the Easter egg for years, said last week that it’s been “partially discovered.”

It’s been PARTIALLY discovered. Partially correctly and partially incorrectly. You know who you are. https://t.co/0W5Q7AkcLXAugust 1, 2019

With the likes of Iron Man 2 and Thor also hiding nods to Black Panther and the Infinity Gauntlet, respectively, in the early days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s not a Reed Richards-style stretch to suggest that anything currently hidden in Endgame could be laying the foundations for a future MCU tease, and be among the best Marvel Easter eggs around. The problem is, we just haven’t found it yet.

Keep looking x 3000 and maybe it’ll turn up. Eventually.

