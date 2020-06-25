Jessica Chastain and Colin Farrell go head-to-head in blood-soaked Ava trailer

Ava is here to kick everyone's ass. Jessica Chastain plays the eponymous assassin in the upcoming action movie, and the trailer – which you can watch above – has some serious John Wick vibes about it.

The story follows Chastain's Ava, a killer who seems to enjoy her work just a little too much. After breaking protocol, Colin Farrell's head of a shady company sends his mercenaries out to put a stop to Ava. Backed by her mentor (played by John Malkovich), Ava puts up a fight and ends up going hand-to-hand with Farrell's character. The result is a bloodbath – as you would expect from a movie about killer assassins going on the run.

And if that sounds familiar, that's because the plot seemingly borrows heavily from the John Wick franchise. The third movie saw Keanu Reeve's retired assassin going on the run from every other working assassin after the company he once worked for turns on him...

The official synopses for Ava reads: "Ava (Chastain) is a deadly assassin who works for a black ops organization, traveling the globe specializing in high profile hits. When a job goes dangerously wrong she is forced to fight for her own survival."

Starring alongside Chastain, Farrell, and Malkovich are Geena Davis (who was last seen on screen in Netflix's GLOW), Common, and Space Force actor Diana Silvers.

Ava is set to reach cinemas September 25, 2020, though – as with all release dates at the moment – that could change at any time. Here's all the updated information we have on movie release dates this summer and beyond.