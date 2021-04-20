Ava DuVernay gets into animation with Netflix adaptation of Wings of Fire

Ava DuVernay is back with another project after her New Gods movie was canned by Warners Bros earlier this month. DuVernay’s ARRAY production company will be venturing into the world of animation with an adaption of Tui T. Sutherland’s best-selling book series Wings of Fire.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the animated series will consist of 10, 40-minute episodes and is described as an epic fantasy saga that appeals to the whole family. The series is described by Netflix as follows:

"A bitter war has raged for generations between the dragon tribes who inhabit the epic world of Pyrrhia. According to prophecy, five young dragons will rise to end the bloodshed and bring peace back to the land. Raised and trained in secret from the time they were hatched, the Dragonets of destiny embark on an evolving quest that will bring them face to face with their true selves and the overwhelming scope of this savage war they are destined to bring to an end.

Wings of Fire is one of many Warner Bros' off-network sales as the studio focuses on its internal divisions – HBO and streamer HBO Max – and sells titles that don’t fit within the company’s portfolio.

Duvernay has an overall lucrative deal with Warner Bros Television, but this is DuVernay’s first go at animation. However, she is no stranger to collaborations with Netflix – having produced Selma, 13th, and When They See Us, and she also has the upcoming series Colin in Black & White.

There is no news yet as to when production on Wings of Fire will begin, but in the meantime, you can find some of DuVernay’s projects along with the best Netflix movies currently streaming on the platform.