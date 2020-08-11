August's Future Games Show to be hosted by Solid Snake and Meryl voice actors

We're delighted to announce that this August's Future Games Show will be hosted by David Hayter and Debi Mae West, aka Solid Snake and Meryl Silverburgh.

The showcase, which will take place on August 28 from 8PM BST / 3PM EDT / 12PM PDT, promises to be another fantastic night of exclusive trailers, deep dives, and more from Triple AAAs to indies. And this time, the show will be hosted by two of the most distinctive voices in video games in David Hayter and Debi Mae West.

Mae West said in a statement to GamesRadar: “I am beyond excited to be hosting the Future Games Show with the one and ONLY Solid Snake, David Hayter. Meryl and Snake have been creatively quarantined, but how exciting to get to be part of seeing what the creators from across the globe have been cooking up for next year. Join us August 28th as we unveil some of the most eye-catching titles from 2020 and beyond!”

(Image credit: Debi Mae West)

Meanwhile, Hayter channeled Solid Snake to tell GamesRadar: "Games… have changed. They’re no longer 8-bit side-scrollers, played under synthesized, electric-piano theme songs, but massive worlds of fantasy into which players can escape and explore for months at a time. In this era of the Foxdie Virus, we need these games more than ever. Which is why I’m teaming with my favorite former rookie, Meryl Silverburgh, to host the next episode of the Future Games Show. Debi Mae West and I will bring you news of the most innovative, chilling and thrilling games coming your way in 2020 and beyond. So grab your cardboard box, put on your stealth camo, and make sure that safety’s off… It’s show time."

(Image credit: David Hayter)

How to take part in the Future Games Show

No title is too big – or too small – to take part: we're looking for cool, interesting games that will delight our audience. If you're interested in being part of the show, you can fill out this quick form or contact the Future Games Show's James Jarvis (james.jarvis@futurenet.com) or Josh West (josh.west@futurenet.com) directly.

For sponsorship Inquiries:

Gabrielle Kessler

VP Custom Solutions

gabrielle.kessler@futurenet.com