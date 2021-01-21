Atomic Heart gets raytraced gameplay trailer

Mundfish has released a new Atomic Heart gameplay trailer showing off the game's impressive raytraced visuals.

The trailer, and at this point I think we can say "in typical Atomic Heart fashion," is weird and unsettling. It opens with talk of a neuro network called "The Collective" and a "Universal Polymer Vaccination," which, according to the title of the video, is not going well. Regardless, Atomic Heart looks like a very pretty game if you ignore the absurdly disturbing-looking monsters. If you've got a good enough PC and an Nvidia GPU, you'll definitely want to switch on raytracing and DLSS.

Though Atomic Heart is due to release on last-gen consoles as well as PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, Mundfish is really selling the whole next-gen (current-gen) thing. "Our game will have no loading screens due to [the] fast SSD," Mundfish told IGN in August. "Next-gen hardware also provides an exclusive opportunity to fulfill our artistic vision and deliver our game with stunning visuals with no downgrading, which was absolutely essential for current gen."

Atomic Heart was first unveiled back in 2018, and we later wrote up a preview drawing comparisons to Metro 2033, Bioshock, and Fallout. Though, it's fair to say Mundfish is largely doing its own thing here. Personally, it's rare that video game creatures freak me out as much as the ones in Atomic Heart, and the plot involving an alternate reality where the USSR has robots and holograms is really interesting. I can't wait to check it out when it releases sometime in 2021.

