Atari gaming hotels are coming to eight US cities with VR and AR setups

Atari is bringing themed hotels to eight cities across the United States "with fully immersive experiences for every age and gaming ability, including the latest in VR and AR." The producer of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot series will head up design and development alongside GSD Group and True North Studio.

"When creating this brand-new hotel concept, we knew that Atari would be the perfect way to give guests the ‘nostalgic and retro meets modern’ look and feel we were going for. Let’s face it, how cool will it be to stay inside an Atari?!" said Napoleon Smith III.

Despite being a brand most associate with retro gaming, it sounds like you'll find plenty of modern gaming technology and culture at Atari hotels . On top of the aforementioned VR and AR setups, some of the hotels will hold host to esports tournaments. According to Fortune , you'll also be able to visit arcade bars and fine-dining restaurants inside Atari hotels.

The first Atari hotel is set to begin construction this year in Phoenix Arizona, with additional locations in Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco, and San Jose to immediately follow.

"We are thrilled to partner with GSD Group and True North Studio to build the first-ever Atari branded hotels across the United States. Together we’ll build a space that will be much more than just a place to stay," said Atari CEO Fred Chesnais. "Atari is an iconic global brand that resonates with people of all ages, countries, cultures and ethnic backgrounds and we cannot wait for our fans and their families to enjoy this new hotel concept."

Seeing as how I just so happen to reside in Phoenix, Arizona, I can't wait to experience the first Atari Hotel, and I'll be sure to write something fun when that happens.