Assassin's Creed Valhalla Yule Festival event kicks off today

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Yule Festival is set to go live later today in Ravensthorpe.

That's right, from December 17 the Yule Season Festival is part of the first seasonal update to hit Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Included in the celebrations in your Settlement are archery competitions, drunken brawls, and more, all of which you'll earn Yule Tokens for taking part in.

You'll then be able to redeem these Yule Tokens at the local Festival Shop in Ravensthorpe. These can be redeemed to unlock Mōdraniht-themed items, including an armor set, tattoo set, shield, altar, tree ornaments, fire pit, and much more.

Elsewhere, there's a brand new community photo competition live until January 1, wrapping up just before the Yule Season Festival on January 7. If your snapshot or video is chosen as the best of the bunch, you'll win the Art of Assassin's Creed Valhalla book, as well as €50 worth of Helix Credits, which can be used to purchase a multitude of bonuses in the game's item store (including the new XP boosters).

Finally, the blog post from Ubisoft rounds out with a sneak preview of the new River Raid update, which is scheduled to go live in February 2021. Aside from adding new abilities and skills, the River Raid will add three new maps, all of which can be replayed to earn elusive gear items for Eivor. There'll be more details of the River Raid unveiled over the coming weeks.

On top of all of this new content, Ubisoft has two major DLC expansions planned for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The Wrath of the Druids will see Eivor journeying to Ireland, while the Siege of Paris takes our viking hero to, well, Paris. There's no scheduled release date for either DLC just yet, but unlike the new Yule Season content, you'll need to own the Season Pass to gain access to either expansion.

