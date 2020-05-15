Assassin's Creed Valhalla trailer was Ubisoft's most watched ever

A lot of people tuned in for the Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveal trailer, so much that it set a new record for Ubisoft's most-watched trailer.

Ubisoft chief financial officer Frédérick Duguet revealed in a recent earnings call that the Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveal trailer attracted "over 100 million views in the first 10 days," making the reveal the "most viewed trailer in Ubisoft history."

The Valhalla trailer indeed generated a flurry of positive buzz. Fans were impressed by the epic cinematography, pounding score, and breathtaking visuals, which were developed by a team of 15 studios. Though, it was a tad disappointing when the most recent Inside Xbox presentation failed to deliver more than brief flashes of Viking battles (Xbox Games Marketing Aaron Greenberg would later admit the presentation "set some wrong expectations").

While we haven't seen much actual gameplay, a few details have slipped out of Ubisoft that should make longtime Assassin's Creed fans excited for Valhalla. A slight, but significant return to the series' assassin DNA, the hidden blade in Valhalla has been confirmed to "one-shot-kill virtually anybody." We also know the composer behind the fan-favorite Ezio trilogy is returning for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. And for the first time in many years, the new Assassin's Creed will actually be a shorter game than the last.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is scheduled for release in Holiday 2020, right in line with the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. It's also been confirmed that Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be a cross-gen release, launching on current-gen and next-gen platforms simultaneously.

