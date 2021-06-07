Assassin’s Creed Valhalla The Siege of Paris details have leaked

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s next DLC pack has supposedly had some of its details leaked online.

According to French leaker J0nathan , who previously uncovered traces of a third DLC pack for the game via data mining, the second DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla which is called ‘The Siege of Paris’ will be set in the kingdom of Francia, a few years after the events of the base game in 885.

Details found in the game’s source code, according to the leaker, include its synopsis and suspected release date, which according to the PlayStation Store will arrive November 9, 2021. However, this is theorised to just be a placeholder at the moment.

As for the potential synopsis, here’s what J0nathan has uncovered: The kingdom of Francia, which is under the rule of a single king - Charles the Fat, the great-grandson of Charlemagne - has waged a war against the Norse in Francia. With England suspected to be next, Ravensthorpe must make new allies in Francia to avoid the threat of conflict. The synopsis also details that “a visitor will arrive at Ravensthorpe’s dock to launch the adventure.”

Also revealed alongside these details is the DLC’s potential exclusion of the Hidden Ones - the first official incarnation of the Assassin Brotherhood which was founded in Egypt in 47 BCE. In J0nathan’s video, the leaker states that one of the lines of dialogue found in the game’s source code - which is apparently spoken by Eivor or somebody else - reads: “Just as they were in England, the Hidden Ones seem absent in Francia. What treasures could they have left behind?”

This is the second DLC to be released for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla after Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids was released earlier this year on May 13, following a last-minute two-week delay . In this DLC pack players explore the haunted wilderness of Ireland and come face to face with a druidic cult who are known as the Children of Danu.

The Siege of Paris DLC will be available via the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla - Season Pass as well as for purchase on its own on PS5 , PS4, Xbox Series X , Xbox One, and PC.

