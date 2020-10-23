Assassin's Creed Valhalla teams up with Vinland Saga for a manga crossover

Assassin's Creed Valhalla and the creator of Vinland Saga are combining their Viking historical fiction powers, and the collaboration is already bearing fruit.

Vinland Saga is an ongoing manga series that follows a young man named Thorfinn who rises through the ranks of his Viking clan as he dreams to see the semi-mythical new world (it was also adapted into an anime last year). It's written and illustrated by Makoto Yukimura, and Yukimura teamed up with Ubisoft to create a new crossover story that shows what happens when Thorfinn meets Assassin's Creed Valhalla protagonist Eivor.

You can check out the first part of the collaboration and find out yourself right now. All the dialogue is in Japanese, but you should be able to follow the rough beats of the story even if you don't read it. And you'll definitely be able to appreciate how rad Eivor looks in Vinland Saga style, even after he mercilessly lays out poor Thorfinn with an unexpected backhand. That's gotta hurt.

The Ubisoft Japan Twitter account has the key parts rendered in dynamic, motion comic format if you prefer to take your manga that way.

I doubt this is meant to be canonical for either Assassin's Creed Valhalla or Vinland Saga, but it's one of those collaborations that makes so much sense it just had to happen. Keep an eye out for more crossovers between the two series in the future - is it too much to hope Eivor will be able to rock Thorfinn's cool coat at some point?