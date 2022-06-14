Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a roguelite mode, teases "the last episode of Eivor's story"

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is getting more free content this year, including a new roguelite mode called the Forgotten Saga.

Ubisoft previously promised a second year of free content for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and confirmed some of the additions you can expect as part of a livestream today.

There's a new roguelite game mode called the Forgotten Saga, which will take you to Niflheim to fight an array of magical enemies when it launches for free this summer.

The trailer shows a rewards screen with weapons and currency to choose between. You can assign legendary weapons like Mjolnir to a gear slot - presumably indicating that gear will be a major part of the roguelite-inspired progression. There are numerous cutscenes in the trailer, too, indicating that there will be a fair amount of story delivered as part of the Forgotten Saga.

Near the end of the year, Ubisoft plans to "reveal the last episode of Eivor's story as a free chapter for all players as well."

Those updates come on top of the expected free year two content, including returning festivals, the armory update, Master Challenge Pack 2, and the final tombs for the Tombs of the Fallen content.

Today's stream, billed as a "15th Anniversary Kickoff" event for the franchise, also revealed another stream to come in September, which will "unveil the future of Assassin's Creed."

That stream will presumably feature more information on Assassin's Creed Infinity, a live-service project that was confirmed by Ubisoft after its existence was reported by Bloomberg. We may also see the rumored stealth-focused spinoff game, though that's one that Ubisoft has not yet officially acknowledged.

You can not argue with our ranking of the best Assassin's Creed games. It's definitive.