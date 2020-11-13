Assassin's Creed Valhalla Leofrith: Should you spare or kill him in Heavy is the Head?

The Ledecestrescire arc will introduce you to the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Leofrith character. The question is: do you spare or kill Leofrith? As is the case with many decisions in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, you have no clue what the outcome of either choice will be until you make it, which leads many players to wonder what the optimal outcome will be. So we're here to help! Keep reading to learn what the difference between sparing or killing Leofrith in Assassin's Creed Valhalla is.

Should you spare or kill Leofrith in Assassin's Creed Valhalla?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The fight against Leofrith comes shortly after King Ceolwulf has been crowned, when the Norse guards rush into the longhouse to notify you of the Mercian soldiers storming Repton. It's up to you to get over there and find Ceolbert, because he's gone exploring on his tod.

When you find him, he's been cornered by Leofrith. In true Eivor fashion, you interrupt and begin the boss fight, which is fairly straightforward; Leofrith just has a massive sword without much else up his sleeve.

Rather than executing him after whittling down his health, you're presented with the option to spare Leofrith, or kill him. It can be tempting to kill him after all the chaos he's caused, but the best thing to do is spare Leofrith.

This is because after you let him live, he repays your act of kindness with one of his own; he tells you the location of a secret document. Leofrith wrote Eivor's name on a piece of paper and left it in a drop location for the Order of the Ancients zealots to find, so if you kill him, the zealots will know your name and be more determined to hunt you down.

Ultimately, it's a small decision that can affect the rest of the game in a big way. Zealots are hard enough to kill as it is, so having them on your back more frequently will get frustrating quickly.