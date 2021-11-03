Assassin's Creed Valhalla is getting three mysterious new Tombs to explore, according to leaked trophies

Assassin's Creed Valhalla appears to be getting a new type of area to explore, according to new PlayStation trophies.

First spotted by AccesstheAnimus on Twitter (via Eurogamer), the two new trophies are linked to something called the 'Tombs of the Fallen', which don't yet exist in the game. The trophies appear under their own entry, which could imply they're linked to a specific DLC dedicated to the new tombs, and are awarded for completing one and three tombs respectively, so there should be at least a few new areas to access.

A new set of trophies has been added to #AssassinsCreed Valhalla and it seems to involve an upcoming piece of content called "Tombs of the Fallen"!Considering it involves at least three tombs to explore, could this be the official name for the Odin Runes dedicated content? pic.twitter.com/uSDIyAlx19November 2, 2021 See more

There's no word on what the tombs are linked to, but Access the Animus says that multiple areas could mean a tie-in with the Odin Runes, a set of secrets scattered across the game's map. Ubisoft says that they do mean something, but that players won't have been able to work out exactly what just yet, as at least one piece of the puzzle is being kept deliberately hidden. Other fans have suggested that they could be tied to former Assassins, in a similar way to those Ezio explored in Assassin's Creed 2.

Two DLC packages for Valhalla have already launched, dedicated to Ireland and France, respectively, but while a third - reportedly titled Dawn of Ragnarok and linked to the Viking realm of Muspelheim - has been datamined, Ubisoft has yet to officially announce it. It's possible that the mysterious tombs could be linked to a third DLC pack, but if that is the case, it's a little strange that the new trophies would appear under their very own entry.

