Assassin's Creed Valhalla is getting three mysterious new Tombs to explore, according to leaked trophies

By

Fans think they could be linked to the cryptic Odin Runes

Assassin's Creed Valhalla
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla appears to be getting a new type of area to explore, according to new PlayStation trophies.

First spotted by AccesstheAnimus on Twitter (via Eurogamer), the two new trophies are linked to something called the 'Tombs of the Fallen', which don't yet exist in the game. The trophies appear under their own entry, which could imply they're linked to a specific DLC dedicated to the new tombs, and are awarded for completing one and three tombs respectively, so there should be at least a few new areas to access.

See more

There's no word on what the tombs are linked to, but Access the Animus says that multiple areas could mean a tie-in with the Odin Runes, a set of secrets scattered across the game's map. Ubisoft says that they do mean something, but that players won't have been able to work out exactly what just yet, as at least one piece of the puzzle is being kept deliberately hidden. Other fans have suggested that they could be tied to former Assassins, in a similar way to those Ezio explored in Assassin's Creed 2.

Two DLC packages for Valhalla have already launched, dedicated to Ireland and France, respectively, but while a third - reportedly titled Dawn of Ragnarok and linked to the Viking realm of Muspelheim - has been datamined, Ubisoft has yet to officially announce it. It's possible that the mysterious tombs could be linked to a third DLC pack, but if that is the case, it's a little strange that the new trophies would appear under their very own entry.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla tips | Assassin's Creed Valhalla map | Assassin's Creed Valhalla romance guide | Best Assassin’s Creed Valhalla weapons | Assassin's Creed Valhalla legendary animals | Assassin's Creed Valhalla settlement guide | Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ending | Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Thor armor | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Treasures of Britain Excalibur  

Ali Jones
Ali Jones

I'm GamesRadar's deputy news editor, working with Ben T across our gaming news articles. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.