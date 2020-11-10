How to earn XP in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Being able to earn XP fast in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is thankfully easy, and you can level up quickly. First off, every single thing you do across Norway and England increases your XP. While some things are small - shoot a fish? 3XP! - others will thankfully hand over more hefty chunks. It’s important to note though that unlike recent Assassin’s Creed games, Valhalla isn’t about levels in the traditional sense.

Instead, Eivor’s quality is rated with a power level that you can see every time you go into your skills menu. Fill up the blue XP meter in the top right of your screen and you’ll earn 2 skill points which, once spent, will add to your power total, making new areas easier to take on. Unlike previous games though, you’ll never find yourself levelled out of all regions and forced to do side quests to bring yourself up to speed. The campaign progresses naturally over its 60ish hour run time and you’ll always be able to access the areas you need.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

If you do want to level up fast in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla when it comes to power though and unfog that skill tree, the best thing to do if you aren’t playing the story - which will net you XP the fastest given how many enemies you’ll slaughter and quests you’ll complete - is to hunt out the blue markers across the map. These tend to be additional activities that will earn you skill points straight off the bat.

Standing Stones will net you one skill point once you have solved the puzzle, slaughtering the foes within the hallucinations of Fly Agaric mushrooms will also give you one skill point and you’ll also nab one if you take everything required to an Offering Altar.

If you’re all out of world activities and just want to get slaughtering, head to Reda and his friends for contracts. Upon completion Reda’s contracts will net you 300XP at a time and 5 Opal so you’ll be saving up for exciting gear at the same time. And, don’t forget, for extra goods for your settlement head to a Raid and you’ll earn plenty of murderous XP at the same time. Two birds, one axe. That’s not how the saying goes, is it?