Assassin’s Creed Odyssey guide: everything you need to conquer ancient Greece

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is a big game. No, really big. A little help couldn't hurt and our tips guide covers everything. There's romance, if you want to really get to know the people you meet, Steles and ancient tablets to upgrade both your characters and your ship, all the mythical beasts to slay, orichalcum, treasure and more. It's the only Assassin's Creed Odyssey guide you really need.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey tips

If you're just looking for a good basic foundation then these Assassin's Creed Odyssey tips should set you up for just about every aspect of the game. From combat to ship battles, levelling up, weapons and armor, this should ensure you get everything off to a flying start.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey romance guide

There are a lot of people you can... get to know better in this game. It's something that makes an Assassin's Creed Odyssey romance guide crucial. Whether you want to bop everyone available or earn the Aphrodite's Embrace trophy or achievement this will help you find out how and guide you through what to do.

How to level up fast in Assassin's Creed Odyssey

There's so much to do in Odyssey that just playing should see you progress fairly easily. However, if you do want to know how to level up fast in Assassin's Creed Odyssey then this guide should help you do it even faster.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey ancient tablets

You'll spend a lot of time in Odyssey at sea on the Adrestia, and if you want to be at your fighting best you'll need as many Assassin's Creed Odyssey ancient tablets as you can find. They're vital to upgrading your weapons, hull and more to level up everything you need to rule the oceans.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey orichalcum

If you have a hunger for legendary or epic weapons and armor in Odyssey there's an easier way to get than just hoping for a good loot drop. Find enough Assassin's Creed Odyssey orichalcum in the world and you can buy amazing gear from a specialist merchant. Use our guide and you can be spending sooner rather than later.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey ancient stele

There are a lot of abilities and skills to unlock in Odyssey that increase your power and killing abilities. And while you can do that my working hard, getting XP and levelling up, you can also find Assassin's Creed Odyssey ancient stele which will grant you a free ability point just for locating them.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey minotaur

Of all the mythical beasts you can kill, the Assassin's Creed Odyssey minotaur is probably one of the most complicated. You'll have to be level 35, reach Messara, complete a couple of side quests, navigate a labyrinth, and then kill a giant smashy brute with an axe. Enjoy.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey cyclops

While the game fakes you out early doors with a one-eyed impostor, the actual Assassin's Creed Odyssey cyclops you eventually meet is very much the real deal. It's an old fashioned trad boss fight with an obvious weak spot - see if you can guess what it is.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey medusa

With a level 46 requirement the Assassin's Creed Odyssey medusa boss is pretty much endgame content. Don't even think about heading out to Lesbos to find her until you're basically maxed out. It won't end will if you do.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey sphinx

The nice thing about confronting the Assassin's Creed Odyssey sphinx is that you don't have to actually fight her. Instead you have use your brain to answer her riddles and out think her. It's a good change of pace from swinging a sword and maybe you'll learn something too.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Xenia questline

You'll meet Xenia as part of the main quest when you play Odyssey but if you keep talking to her you'll unlock her treasure hunting Assassin's Creed Odyssey Xenia questline. There's a lot to do to finish it, but following it through to the end will earn you plenty of rewards and a chance to get to know her better. If you catch my drift.

How to get the Pegasus, Black Unicorn and Rainbow Unicorn skins in Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Of course you want to know how to get the Pegasus, Black Unicorn and Rainbow Unicorn skins in Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Why wouldn't you want a pink horned unicorn that leaves rainbow trails? Okay it might not be 100% historically accurate but... pink! Rainbows!