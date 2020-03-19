Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Far Cry 5, and more get massive discounts with Ubisoft's Spring sale

Ubisoft's Spring sale is live now, and it's discounting most of their modern titles by up to 75%. This gives you the chance to play some of today's most-acclaimed triple-A games for extraordinarily cheap, which sounds like just the thing to cure your isolation blues. Keep in mind, while discounts are available on other platforms, the best deals are on PC.

Some of the highlights include Assassin's Creed Odyssey for $19.79 (75% off), Far Cry 5 for $14.99 (75% off), and Rainbow Six: Siege for $7.99 (60% off). Just about the entire Assassin's Creed series has been heavily-discounted, and the same can be said for the Far Cry and Tom Clancy series. Head over to the Ubisoft store or Steam for the full selection of sales.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is also free-to-play for just this weekend, in case you want to try it out before making a purchase. Though, I suspect spending the weekend in Odyssey's ancient Greece will be enough to convince you to take the plunge - the latest Assassin's Creed epic is magnificent, and it doesn't get much cheaper than it is on Steam right now. Better yet, if you pick it up by March 25, you get $10 off your second purchase.

Here's a few other highlights from the Ubisoft Spring sale:

If you're more of a console gamer, it's also worth perusing the PSN Mega March sale for up to 65% off dozens of co-op games. That should give you plenty of options to socialize without actually going outside or seeing anyone.

