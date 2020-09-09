Apple is pulling its sign-in feature from Epic Games accounts starting this week

As early as this Friday, you'll no longer be able to sign into your Epic Games account using Apple's sign-in feature. This is the latest in an ongoing dispute between Apple and Epic Games that grabbed headlines when Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store.

Epic announced on Twitter that if you currently use the 'Sign In with Apple' feature to log into your Epic Games account, you'll need to update your email address to retain access. You can do that by logging in with your Apple ID, heading to general settings, and updating your email address. Just be sure to do so before September 11, as the process of retaining your account gets a lot more uncertain after that point.

Late last month, Apple followed through with threats to pull Epic Games' developer account from the App Store, thereby removing the studio's entire suite of games and revoking access to Apple's development tools. Epic challenged the move in court , arguing that it would cause the Unreal Engine to "wither." But in a statement (via MacRumors ), Apple didn't mince words while speaking on its legal spat with Epic.

"We have worked with the team at Epic Games for many years on their launches and releases. The court recommended that Epic comply with the ‌App Store‌ guidelines while their case moves forward, guidelines they've followed for the past decade until they created this situation," the statement reads. "Epic has refused. Instead they repeatedly submit Fortnite updates designed to violate the guidelines of the ‌App Store‌."

Sadly, Fortnite players using Apple devices are casualties in this battle between the two companies. According to The Verge , Fortnite is most popular on iOS devices, so there's a whole lot of people that need to quickly update their Epic Games accounts in order to keep playing. Though, without an updated client due to the feud, it's only a matter of time before they'll need to move to PC, console, or an Android device.