Apex Legends Season 8 launch trailer is all about Fuse, the "ambassador of boom"

The Apex Legends Season 8 launch trailer is here and once again Kings Canyon is getting destroyed - only this time it's thanks to the brand-new Legend, Fuse. Check out the launch trailer above, and read on for more details.

This trailer expands upon the Apex Legends Season 8 legend trailer , which introduces us to Fuse. As you can see, he likes to enter with a bang, and his love of pomp and circumstance invokes some ire from the previous reigning narcissist, Mirage. Fuse arrives with a grand entrance aboard a large ship (certainly looks bigger than Mirage Voyage, eh?) in front of a huge crowd at Kings Canyon. There's merch cannons, giant screens, and a sinister robot named Maggie who wants to kill Fuse - or blow up Kings Canyon in the process.

Yup, Kings Canyon is getting a major overhaul again, but this time it's not because of Loba or Crypto. Whatever the reason, Maggie wants Fuse (aka Walter Fitzroy) dead, and she destroys Kings Canyon after imploring the Legends to bring her Fuse's "other arm". Just what the overhauled Kings Canyon will look like remains to be seen, but expect to have to learn some new sightlines and choke points.

The Apex Legends Season 8: Mayhem launch trailer also shows off Fuse's personality - he's here to throw a killer party and "bring the pain" - and gives us a peek at Fuse's abilities, which includes a launcher embedded in his robot arm that seems to shoot a cluster grenade. He's clearly an offensive-minded Legend, and will likely be a great choice for any of us who love Bangalore.

Apex Legends Season 8: Mayhem launches February 2 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. There's a brand-new weapon joining the fray (the 30-30 repeater lever-action rifle) and a new Battle Pass, which we're still awaiting details on.