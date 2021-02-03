Apex Legends adds a Black Lives Matter badge to celebrate Black History Month

A free Black Lives Matter badge is now in Apex Legends to commemorate Black History Month.

The official Apex Legends Twitter account announced the addition of the Black Lives Matter badge a few hours after Season 8: Mayhem went live on February 2, 2021, and it should be available to every player right now on all platforms.

The badge, which bears the iconic BLM fist on a yellow background, is something you'll be able to proudly equip on all your Legends' banners. It has been added to the game to celebrate Black History Month, which is observed in America and Canada throughout February.

Talking about the addition on Twitter, Respawn explained the badge is to serve as a "small reminder that we must always stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, partners, family, friends, & players in the fight against racism and social injustice".

In celebration of Black History Month, we’re granting all players a Black Lives Matter badge at 8pm PT. It's a small reminder that we must always stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, partners, family, friends, & players in the fight against racism and social injustice. pic.twitter.com/bIIbcXg3DrFebruary 2, 2021

In case you missed it, Apex Legends just kicked off its eight season, adding a brand-new legend Fuse and completely changing the Kings Canyon map once again, even adding a new weapon to the arsenal.

With the launch of Season 8, Respawn has also announced the Apex Legends Nintendo Switch release date for March this year.

Learn more about how you can support Black Lives Matter.