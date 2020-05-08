AOC on ACNH: Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is visiting other players' islands in New Horizons

It seems like everyone is moving to one of Tom Nook's islands in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is no exception. Reporter Aída Chávez tweeted on May 7 that AOC had recently gotten a Switch and had just started her own island life.

It wasn't long before news spread like fleas on your New Horizons villagers, and AOC took to Twitter to get some guidance about visiting other people's islands and leaving notes on their bulletin boards.

Hi there! Very new to this.I would like to visit random people’s islands and leave a doodle or note on their bulletin board.Can I do that? If so, how?Should I open my DMs for the first time since the Zuckerberg hearing for the Dodo codes?? https://t.co/pQlm0ES1cMMay 7, 2020

Ultimately she decided to open up her DMs for four minutes at a time for people to send her their Dodo codes. The Washington Post's Gene Park interviewed the first player whose island she visited and gave us a riveting recap: "She came bearing five pears, which all but confirms that her starting island’s native fruit are pears." Looks like me and AOC are native fruit twins! After doing the rounds and visiting other people's islands, Ocasio-Cortez remarked that the New Horizons camaraderie renewed her "faith in humanity."

As GamesRadar previously reported , Rogue One screenwriter Gary Whitta has been hosting his own talk show entirely in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. After the AOC in ACNH news broke, Whitta took to Twitter to invite her to his show, and AOC responded that the "funny and bizarre" concept intrigued her. Looks like we might be seeing the Congresswoman on Animal Talking in the near future (but tonight's guest is Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow).

We're living through a very weird and confusing time right now. It's even weirder that there's a chance that public figures (who are confined to their homes just like us) could visit our New Horizons villages. That bit is a good weird though, I'll take that weird.