Anthem's executive producer is answering (almost) all questions about BioWare's next game

What if an Anthem AMA thread on Reddit lasted way more than 24 hours? Mark Darrah, an executive producer on the upcoming, Destiny-style shared-world shooter from BioWare and EA, evidently aims to find out, as he's made it his mission to diligently answer dozens of Anthem questions on Twitter. If you're at all curious about what this exciting new game of 2019 has in store, it's worth tweeting @BioMarkDarrah (and not DMing) to see if he replies with the answer to your question(s).

Granted, there's already a ton of Anthem info out there following its hefty showing as one of the headliner E3 2018 games , and you can watch almost 20 minutes of Anthem gameplay captured at the show in the video above. We know that Anthem has plans for relationship storylines a la Mass Effect and Dragon Age, and there won't be any player-to-player trading at launch . Trying to sift through all off Darrah's many replies is as Sisyphean as social media gets - so to save you the trouble, we've picked out some gems that Darrah has shared with the Twittersphere. Behold:

Here is the language info I currently have (with less errors)VO: English, French, Spanish, German, Italian Text: English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Polish, Russian, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, KoreanJuly 9, 2018

Ranger first. Others unlocked through missions https://t.co/8cbXMGFVPCJuly 9, 2018

No fully customize designs at launch (we cant police that) https://t.co/cwzxZDIzzkJuly 9, 2018

I guess this is a super confusing answer.Let’s try:We want people that everyone can have a deep interaction with that are locked out because of a different relationship you are in https://t.co/2enSPtkzepJuly 9, 2018

Those are but a few of the many questions being hurled at Darrah as fast as the Internet can launch them. If you have an Anthem query of your own (and, if you want to polite, already searched to see if the answer is already out there), it's worth sending a tweet Darrah's way and seeing what he comes back with. Just don't take it personally if you get a one-word response or no reply entirely - Darrah and his team are busy enough trying to finish the game without answering every last question that pops into the minds of the many prospective Anthem players.