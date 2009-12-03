Another Riddick movie on the way?

Vin Diesel may be returning to the role that made him a star, if rumours that another Riddick movie is being prepped prove true.



According to the gravel-voiced star's Facebook page: "the Riddick team is in New Zealand location scouting already... that's exciting".





Perhaps Universal is looking to fill the franchise gap currently left by the faltering Bourne 4 , or maybe Diesel and director David Twohy have got a killer concept.



Pitch Black was a breakout hit for director and star, but sequel The Chronicles of Riddick disappointed with its overblown space mythos.



If they can get back to the gritty basics of Pitch Black (or match the awesomeness of the Butcher Bay videogame), count us in!

Source [ AICN via FirstShowing ]



