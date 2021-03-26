Animal Crossing Sanrio items sell out in seconds, players respond with memes

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Sanrio amiibo cards were sold out within minutes of releasing today, and the Internet has gone wild over the highly sought after crossover items.

AC x Sanrio amiibo cards are up! Checkout within 30 seconds! The item you wanted is no longer available. pic.twitter.com/lDWY5OlaavMarch 26, 2021

The cards let you decorate your island with Animal Crossing Sanrio items like beds, dressers, and tables, or wear some incredibly cute Sanrio-themed outfits. There are six cards in total in the collection, with each representing an iconic Sanrio character: Rilla the ape (Hello Kitty), Marty the cub (Pompompurin), Etoile the sheep (Kiki and Layla), Chai the elephant (Cinnamoroll), Chelsea the goat (My Melody), and Toby the rabbit (Kerokerokeroppi). You can add these characters to your island by using the amiibo card, as well.

The highly sought-after Animal Crossing Sanrio cards went on sale today at around 9am EST on Target's website, and it seems they sold out in seconds. According to Twitter, some people thought they'd secured a stack of the Hello Kitty cards through Target's pick-up in store option, only to receive an error message after successfully adding the cards to their cart.

i haven't seen a single person say they successfully secured the animal crossing sanrio amiibo cards but like 1,000 screenshots of this, pls pic.twitter.com/CUd4WIwbxUMarch 26, 2021

Naturally, those who managed to secure the Animal Crossing Sanrio cards have already started posting them on eBay . The pack is listed for $5.99 at Target, but are now being sold on resale sites like eBay for up to $333. Once again, scalpers are here to ruin the day. Polygon reports that they've reached out to Nintendo about possible restocks, and confirm that some people have been able to get the cards by simply going in person to a local Target.

me and the rest of the population that couldn't get the sanrio animal crossing amiibos before they sold out at 9:01 pic.twitter.com/Vw2apdFBy0March 26, 2021

As always, Twitter is here to distract you from the sadness you feel over not getting the cards by...talking about how sad it is to not get the cards. You can always count on Twitter.

We'll update you accordingly if we hear any whispers about an Animal Crossing Sanrio restock, so keep an eye out. Until then, can we offer you a meme in this trying time?

good morning happy animal crossing sanrio amiibo card day pic.twitter.com/7o1zdMrIxGMarch 26, 2021

