Animal Crossing: New Horizons weed removal service now hiring volunteer weeders

One entrepreneurial Animal Crossing: New Horizons player saw a demand for a weed removal service, and they couldn't have been more right.

Shortly after starting WeedCo, Reddit user tybat11 was overwhelmed by requests from islanders apparently too busy fishing and catching bugs to pull their own weeds. That's when the non-profit gained its first employee, after which official WeedCo uniforms were made for weeders to wear while out on a job.

There's a document where you can check the availability of WeedCo weeders, and you just DM someone with an open slot if you want an appointment. Also, if you want to volunteer your hours and join the team, there's a way to apply. You won't get paid and the benefits are pretty slim, but at least you'll get some new duds and meet plenty of new people.

"If you're interested in becoming a WeedCo employee send me a 30 second clip of your weeding skills and we might consider you for the job. And yes, if you pass the exam, you will earn yourself a WeedCo uniform," reads the Reddit job posting.

Curiously, the majority of replies seem to be people expressing interest in a job at WeedCo, rather than looking for weeding appointments. That said, it seems the hiring manager's on vacation, because the availability document only shows two employees. Either way, there are plenty of open slots for the taking at the time of this writing, and surely plenty more opening up in the near future with WeedCo seemingly expanding at a breakneck pace.

We all deserve a hard-earned break from pulling weeds, so support your local weeders and book an appointment with WeedCo. Just don't forget to leave a few Bells behind for the volunteer.

