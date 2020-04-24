Animal Crossing: New Horizons visitors explained: Who they are and why they're all important

Understanding the value and purpose of each of your Animal Crossing: New Horizons visitors is an important part of living the best island life in the game. Every week you'll see a full cast of characters grace your plaza, along with other parts of your island, so it's important to know why and how each one is important.

Here are all the different regular Animal Crossing: New Horizons visitors, what times and possible days they'll arrive, and why they're useful to you.

Flick

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Flick

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Potential visiting days: Monday - Friday

Visiting hours: 5AM - 5AM next day

Visiting requirements: Upgraded Resident Services

Flick is a creepy-crawly connoisseur and is ready and waiting to buy any bug from you at a higher price than Nook's Cranny. He'll take them off you and pay you a pretty penny in return, and doesn't even ask anything else of you.

You can even trade him three of the same type of bug and he'll make a model out of it for you - free of charge - and post it to you the next day. Some of them are absolutely beautiful too.

He's excellent for a pocket full of tarantulas or scorpions, but selling bugs to him regardless is a seriously lucrative business.

Flick also runs the Bug-Off tournaments. These happen on the below dates:

Northern Hemisphere

4th Saturday of June

4th Saturday of July

4th Saturday of August

4th Saturday of September

Southern Hemisphere

3rd Saturday of December

3rd Saturday of January

3rd Saturday of February

3rd Saturday of March

C.J.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons C.J.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Potential visiting days: Monday - Friday

Visiting hours: 5AM - 5AM next day

Visiting requirements: Upgraded resident services

C.J. is your resident seasports streamer. Yes, you read that right. It's like esports but for fishing, and apparently in the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons that's the hot ticket right now.

It's worth paying him a visit though whenever he's on your island. He'll set you a 'seasports challenge', which will involve catching three fish of a certain size in a row, but after you've completed that he'll buy any fish from you for a heightened price. It's a great way of selling rare fish (especially those that only appear at night) and pocketing huge profits.

You can also trade him three fish of the same type to get a model made of that creature - courtesy of Flick of course.

C.J. also runs the seasonal Fishing Tourney, which happens on the following dates in both hemispheres:

2nd Saturday in January

2nd Saturday of April

2nd Saturday in July

2nd Saturday in October

Kicks

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Kicks

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Potential visiting days: Monday-Friday

Visiting hours: 5AM - 10PM

Visiting requirements: Able Sisters tailors is built

Kicks is a cockney skunk with a nose for a good shoe or bag. As a shoemaker, he'll bring a travelling shop to your island once a week, offering a selection of rare finds that won't ever appear as part of the Able Sisters collection. It's well worth checking out what he's got - especially as its currently the only way to get yourself a bag. Just be aware that you can't preview an item before you buy with Kicks, and he won't offer the full-color range for each item.



Redd

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Redd

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Potential visiting days: Monday - Friday

Visiting hours: 5AM - 5AM next day

Visiting requirements: Game updated to version 1.2 or higher

Redd - aka Crazy Redd - is a sneaky little fox who's a peddler of fine arts. Or sometimes he is. He's a bit of a devil for trying to flog a forgery or two. However, any real artwork that you get from Redd can be added to the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons art gallery that's added to the museum.

He'll appear at the 'secret beach' at the very north of your island, and Isabelle will announce he's arrived by mentioning a 'suspicious character' lurking about your sandy beaches.

Leif

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Leif

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Potential visiting days: Monday - Friday

Visiting hours: 5AM - 5AM next day

Visiting requirements: Game updated to version 1.2 or higher

Leif, the nature-loving sloth, is another regular Animal Crossing: New Horizons visitor and he brings gardening-related items with him each week. He'll be your only resource for buying the new shrubs, and will also be a great source for Animal Crossing: New Horizons flowers that don't grow naturally on your island. He'll be your key to unlocking all those hybrids. Plus, he's sweet.

Celeste

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Celeste

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Potential Visiting Days: Monday - Sunday

Visiting hours: 7PM - 5AM next day

Visiting criteria: Museum is built and there's a meteor shower scheduled

Celeste is Blathers' sister and is your connection to those glowy things in the sky. Although she isn't a vendor in New Horizons, she will provide you with celestial linked recipes that are powered by Animal Crossing: New Horizons star fragments, like magic wands, and items related to specific constellations.

Here's the full list of Zodiac furniture she'll offer throughout the year, just remember you have to speak to her during the period each zodiac sign is active to get that specific furniture recipe:

Libra scale

Aries rocking chair

Virgo harp

Aquarius urn

Capricorn ornament

Sagittarius arrow

Cancer table

Gemini closet

Taurus bathtub

Scorpio lamp

Pisces lamp

Leo sculpture

Saharah

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Saharah

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Potential visiting days: Monday - Sunday

Visiting hours: 5AM - midnight

Visiting criteria: Home upgraded from tent to house

Saharah is your key to unlocking seriously awesome animated wallpapers and flooring. She'll come to your island selling three sizes of rugs - small, medium and large for 1000, 1500 and 2000 Bells respectively - which you can trade for one, two or three Sarahah tokens. Collect five tokens and you can trade them for a 'mysterious wall' or 'mysterious floor', which will usually be something animated.

You can also buy the mysterious walls and floors direct for 3000 Bells a pop if that's easier.

In total, Saharah carries 32 small rugs, 43 medium and 35 large. She also stocks 39 type of mysterious floor and 52 mysterious wallpapers, so get collecting.

K.K. Slider

Animal Crossing: New Horizons K.K. Slider

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Potential visiting days: Saturday (after first concert)

Visiting hours: 5AM - midnight

Visiting criteria: Performed first concert

K.K. Slider is the pop star doggo to have on your island every week. As part of the main storyline in the game, you'll get to unlock KK Slider in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and make him a Saturday regular.

Once you've got him to perform once on your island, he'll perform every Saturday in the plaza. He'll do his own thing from his arrival to 6pm, which is when he'll start taking requests and you can sit down for a performance.

Make sure to take a look at the full list of KK Slider songs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons as there are a few secret ones to unlock and add to your collection, which can only be obtained by specifically asking for them by name.

Label

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Label

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Potential visiting days: Monday - Friday

Visiting hours: 5AM - midnight

Visiting criteria: Able Sisters tailors built

The third Able Sister along with Mabel and Sable, Label is a wannabe fashion designer who's paying regular visits to your island to study various clothing styles. She'll ask you to model a specific style based on a theme and then reward you - if she's pleased with your getup - with an item from her Labelle clothing line and possibly a coupon or two the next day in the mail. These coupons can be exchanged for an item in the Able Sisters tailor up to 3,000 Bells in value.

Here's some help for her little fashion show:

Party - Anything you'd consider wearing to a party

- Anything you'd consider wearing to a party Sporty - Athletic clothing

- Athletic clothing Work - Anything a professional would wear, from a suit to a chef or doctor's outfit

- Anything a professional would wear, from a suit to a chef or doctor's outfit Comfy - Anything you'd wear lounging around the house like a jumper or sweats

- Anything you'd wear lounging around the house like a jumper or sweats Outdoorsy - Anything from casual loose-fitting clothing to something you'd hike in

- Anything from casual loose-fitting clothing to something you'd hike in Fairy Tale - Think knights, princes adn princesses, or storybook characters, even animals

- Think knights, princes adn princesses, or storybook characters, even animals Goth - Anything dark or halloween themed

- Anything dark or halloween themed Theatrical - Something confident or a statement, like a pop star or actor would wear

- Something confident or a statement, like a pop star or actor would wear Vacation - Beachwear, countryside garb

- Beachwear, countryside garb Formal - Think suits and nice dresses

Think suits and nice dresses Everyday - Pretty much anything that not occasion specific

Daisy Mae

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Daisy Mae

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Potential visiting days: Sunday

Visiting hours: 5AM - 12PM (midday)

Visiting criteria: Nook's Cranny built

The source of all the Animal Crossing: New Horizons turnips, Daisy Mae is the granddaughter of the famous turnip saleswoman Joan from earlier series entries. She'll visit your island every Sunday morning to sell you fresh turnips, which can then be sold via Nook's Cranny from Monday - Saturday.

If you don't sell those turnips by the next Sunday, they'll rot and become worthless. Hopefully though, you'll have sold them to the Nook nephews before them for a profit.

Gulliver

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Gulliver

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Potential visiting days: Monday - Friday

Visiting hours: 5AM - 5AM next day

Visiting criteria: Blathers' arrival announced

Gulliver is a scatty seagull that somehow manages to regularly wash up on the beaches of your island. In the castaway process, he's ruined his phone, and will need your help fixing it. Collect him five communicator parts by digging in the sand at the usual clam spots and return them to him to help him return to his ship.

If you do this, the next day you'll be sent a special gift. Plus, if you help him 30 times you'll unlock an Animal Crossing: New Horizons golden tools recipe for the golden shovel.

Plus, if you check the recycling box at Resident Services the next day, you'll also find an Animal Crossing: New Horizons rusted part to craft special items with.

Here is the list of Gulliver's unusual souvenirs that you can be sent for helping him too:

Lucky Cat

Dala Horse

Pagoda

Hula Doll

Statue of Liberty

Moai Statue

Tower of Pisa

Katana

Stonehenge

Nutcracker

South Pole

Pyramid

Sphinx

Wisp

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Wisp

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Potential visiting days: Monday - Sunday

Visiting hours: 8PM - 5AM next day

Visiting criteria: None

He might look spooky, but little ghost Wisp is more scared of you than you should be of him. He's more likely to appear if there are no other Animal Crossing: New Horizons visitors currently on your island as he's quite shy. Then just search the less populated parts of your island after dark to see if he's there.

When you meet him, you'll scare the soul right out of him. You'll be able to help him collect the five wisps pieces that scatter around your island for a reward though.

Wisp will offer you a piece of furniture, wallpaper or flooring, a bed or some clothing, narrowing it down to either something you don't have or something 'expensive', which equates to something worth 10,000 Bells or less.