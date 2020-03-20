Is Resetti in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Anyone who's played an Animal Crossing game will have been haunted at least once by Resetti. Or should that be Mr. Resetti? Possibly the ragiest mole in all existence, Resetti was all about giving you grief if you didn't save before quitting the game. Whether your 3DS ran out of battery or your evil sibling switched it off just to spite you, Resetti didn't care, he would rail you regardless. However, for some reason, despite all the mental scarring created by Resetti's screeches back in the day, we all want to know whether there's a place for Resetti in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The last time we heard about the angry mole he'd lost his job. Lead developer Aya Kyogoku said that Resetti "was laid off from his position" in 2019, and was subsequently patched out of Animal Crossing: New Leaf on the 3DS. Brutal. But then the news came from the very same lead developer that Resetti actually has a new job, and that job just so happens to be in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

One of the apps that will get added to your NookPhone - the new smartphone powered menu system in New Horizons - is called the Rescue Service. You can use it if you ever get stuck, or just use it as a fast travel system to get from one landmark on your island to another - for 100 Miles a pop.

Now take a closer look at that app icon. Doesn't that look like Resetti's whiskery nose and trademark builder's hat on that helicopter? Don't tell me I'm wrong.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Well, it gets even more interesting. When you call the Rescue Service, the music and voice is unmistakably Resetti, and he acts as the service's dispatcher.

I hoped that the more you used the Rescue Service the higher the chances of Resetti either a) scolding you like old times (I've got a problem, haven't I?) or b) messing up the dispatch and you ending up in his office. However, no matter how many times I try, I end up where I ask to be. But, the conversation does get heavily laden in Resetti hints, nods and references, even outside of the Rescue Service too.

Just take a look:

This mention during the Rescue Service outro (Image credit: Nintendo)