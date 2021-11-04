Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are finding loads secrets hidden in the 2.0 update

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update was released a day early and fans have already begun uncovering some of its hidden features.

It’s only been out a few short hours but Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans have already found a number of new features that weren’t previously showcased during the Animal Crossing Direct last month. Armed with this new info, these same fans have begun flocking to the likes of Twitter and Reddit to share their new discoveries.

To kick us off, one fan shared to Reddit a simple but game-changing discovery in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update. Every Animal Crossing: New Horizons fan knows the pain of not being able to store DIY recipes in your home inventory, however it looks like this is no longer the case as one Reddit user found a "put in storage" option for the DIY in their pocket.

Another Animal Crossing: New Horizons fan found that visiting the ‘vine island’ via Kapp’n’s new island tours gives you more than just exotic plant life. By using the already well-known shovel hitting a rock trick, one player found that the vine island was full of star fragments - which is a much more efficient way to pick some up rather than waiting for another meteor shower.

It seems like Nintendo has not only added a tonne of new content but also fixed a few things for long-time Animal Crossing fans. Another fan on Reddit has shared that the NPC Amiibo cards from previous packs now work on Harv’s Island too. Bringing the likes of Digby, Dr. Shrunk, Pete, Don Resetti, Nat, and more into New Horizons for the first time.

Finally (for now), it was also discovered this morning that the new Pro Camera app - available from the Nook Miles Terminal - first person camera mode gives Blathers’ museum a whole new lease of life as players can zoom up close to the artwork and feel as if they are actually walking through the exhibits.