Animal Crossing: New Horizons player discovers that dung beetles can make perfect snowboys

A crafty Animal Crossing: New Horizons player posted a video of them utilising dung beetles to make perfect snowboys.

The bug, which is only available from December - February in the northern hemisphere, and June - August in the southern hemisphere, actually has the ability to roll snowballs to just the right size for a perfect snowboy. You can see proof of this below.

Dung beetles are usually found rolling snowballs around your island, however, they do become spooked and fly away if you get too close to them.

From the video above, it looks as if this player allowed the bugs to continue rolling until the snowballs were just the right size before scaring them off and continuing to create the snowboy from there. Teamwork at its finest.

The player, known as ‘PixellatedBacon’, posted the video into the Animal Crossing subreddit with the caption “I deployed my minions to do my dirty work”. Other fans were both outraged and overjoyed with this discovery as there is a universal struggle to build a perfect snowboy .

Snowmen have been a festive addition to every Animal Crossing game since the first release in 2002. In the case of Animal Crossing: New Horizons , snowboys (as they are known in this installment) are created when players combine two snowballs of varying sizes together.

If you are precise enough to create a ‘perfect snowboy’, that snowboy will give you seasonal ice recipes along with large snowflakes in which to craft them with.

Snow and snowmen are just one of many winter additions to the game along with Turkey Day, Toy Day, and New Year's Eve.