Snow has arrived for Northern Hemisphere players, so now it's time to learn how to build a perfect snowboy in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. These are the game's version of snowmen, and building yourself a perfect one each day will get you access to a set of Frozen DIY recipes exclusive to the winter season.

Below you'll find everything you need to know about Animal Crossing: New Horizons snowboys, including how to start building them, how snowball spawns work, and of course, how to build perfect snowboys too.

How to build a snowboy in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

(Image credit: Nintendo)

In order to start building a snowboy in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you'll first need to locate the two snowballs that will appear on your island each day.

N.B If you aren't seeing any snowballs forming, you'll need to clear some space in order to be able to roll your snowballs around - a nice clear grassy patch is key for Animal Crossing: New Horizons snowball spawn.

When you've found your snowballs, you'll need to kick each one around until you can start rolling them. Then you'll just need to roll them around until each one is big enough that you can push them towards each other and make them stack. If you get the sizes and ratios exactly right, you'll make a perfect snowboy - but more on that in a minute.

When rolling, you'll need to be careful not to destroy your snowball, which is why having enough space to roll (and for them to spawn in the first place). If you push them into trees, rocks, or any items, they'll be completely crushed, and you'll have to wait until the next day for the next snowball to form.

It's all about aiming to build a perfect snowboy every time though, as these are the only ones that will reward you with a Frozen DIY recipe and the Large Snowflakes that you'll need to build them.

How to build a perfect snowboy in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

An example of a smaller, but also perfect snowboy (Image credit: Nintendo)

Building a perfect snowboy in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is no easy feat, but it is the only way to earn the full set of Frozen DIY Recipes available during the snowy season in-game.

To build a perfect snowboy, let's start with the bottom half. You'll need to roll it until you can barely move it anymore. Then, push it to a point where you want it to eventually stand.

Now it's time for the head, which is a lot trickier as it's this that will inevitably define whether you've created a perfect snowboy or something a little less perfect. What you'll need to do is aim to roll the ball until it's around the size where the top reaches your villager's ear. Then, push that head towards the body to stack it on top.

You're basically looking for a head to body ratio, where the head is just slightly smaller than the body - regardless of the overall snowboy size.

Hopefully, you'll then have a perfect snowboy, and you'll know it because they'll sparkle a little too like a shiny Pokemon. Otherwise, you'll just add an adorable snowman to your island, so it's not all bad.

And remember, a snowboy will stay alive for four days, so make sure to speak to it each day in order to build your collection of Large Snowflakes.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons frozen DIY recipe set

(Image credit: Nintendo)

In total there are 15 Frozen DIY recipes to collect from your perfect snowboys, which include items, furniture, and even flooring. You'll need Large Snowflakes to craft them all, so make sure to speak to your perfect snowboys each day they're still around for (four days), in order to get one per day.

Here's the full list of Animal Crossing: New Horizons Frozen DIY recipes: