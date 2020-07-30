Animal Crossing: New Horizons now officially lets you remove the UI in camera mode

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is finally letting you remove the UI in camera mode properly.

A bug in the game - no, not the kind you can catch - allowed you to use the Nook Phone to remove UI from your screen, so you could get a lovely snap without the screen decoration.

To get rid of that pesky HUD, all you need to do is push in the right stick and voila: You now have the ability to get a lovely photo the way you want.

📷 The past Camera App Glitch allowing you to remove the HUD has now been added as a native feature in Version 1.4 of Animal Crossing: New Horizons! 🎉 Simply press in the right analog stick to remove the user interface. Thank you Nintendo!! 🙇 #ACHH pic.twitter.com/wGC0xVhV0zJuly 30, 2020

It's come as part of the recent wave of Summer Updates for Animal Crossing, where players have been able to start diving in the game, as well as catching sea creatures, and meeting new visiting characters on their island.

On top of this, today's Wave 2 update is bringing along a weekly fireworks show for you to enjoy in August, the much appreciated ability to backup your save with the Island Backup Restoration Service, and even visit dream islands with Luna when you have a kip in-game.

So while the Photo Mode upgrade might not be the biggest update in this new wave of changes, it certainly is a most welcome one considering the slight faff of the original bug. Plus, you'll get plenty of value in using it with those firework displays, right?

With Animal Crossing: New Horizons getting a bevy of events recently, including a new round of Bug Off challenges for Northern Hemisphere players, so island life continues to be a lovely escape from whatever else 2020 is going to throw at us.

