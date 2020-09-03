Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting Super Mario furniture next year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting new Mario-themed furniture to celebrate the Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary.

The new furniture is coming in March 2021, which will actually put it outside of the 35th anniversary year. That said, it will be just in time to celebrate New Horizon's first birthday.

Nintendo isn't dropping any clues yet as to what the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Super Mario furniture will be, but considering both game series there is a world of possibilities. It could be warp pipes and brick blocks so you can transform a portion of your island into Super Mario Bros. 1-1. It could be a scrolling wallpaper of goombas on the march. Heck, it could even be a new selection of Mario-inspired classical art - Yoshi with a Pearl Earring, Waluigi Coming out of his Well to Wah Mankind, and so on.

Super Mario-themed furniture is coming to #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons in March 2021! #SuperMario35 pic.twitter.com/TKPIarCyoTSeptember 3, 2020

Animal Crossing already has a lengthy history of crossing the streams with other Nintendo franchises. I remember the Master Sword being the centerpiece of my home in the original game, and hopefully this update will inspire a new generation of Nintendo-inspired home decoration.

Aside from sprucing up your island home, Nintendo also revealed the return of several classic Mario games to Nintendo Switch today: Super Mario 3D All Stars bundles in Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy all for Nintendo Switch and is coming later this month; and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury brings the Wii U classic back with new content and online multiplayer in February 2021.