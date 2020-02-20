Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a tonne of free updates post-launch

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is going to be supported with a tonne of free updates post-launch, Nintendo has confirmed.

During today's special Animal Crossing-themed Nintendo Direct, it was revealed that the game is going to get additional content through a variety of free updates over the course of the year.

"We will offer free updates after the game launches and will continue to provide free seasonal events throughout the year," came the explanation during the FAQ section of the Direct.

"The first free update will be on launch day, March 20th. By installing this update you can celebrate Bunny Day with a special event in April."

From the sounds (and looks) of it, Nintendo plans for these updates not only to include seasonal events, as is the Animal Crossing custom, but also other activities, and even special guests.

Plus, it looks like anyone who's an Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp fan will also be rewarded with some exciting crossover content in the near future.

"Also, we're planning to roll out a special offer for both Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and Animal Crossing: New Horizons through which players can receive special items in each. Details will be announced at a later date from the Animal Crossing Twitter account."

Of course, there's going to be plenty of things to be getting on with in the meantime on your brand new deserted island - and not just paying Tom Nook back either...

