Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a reference to Splatoon - here's how to find it

If you go fishing long enough in Animal Crossing: New Horizons , you'll eventually reel in a reference to another popular Nintendo franchise: Splatoon.

As Splatoon News pointed out on Twitter , catching a squid in Animal Crossing: New Horizons prompts your character to say, "I caught a squid! It's off the hook!" This is a reference to the pop idol duo 'Off the Hook' you can catch jamming out in Splatoon 2's Inkopolis Square.

(Image credit: Nintendo/Splatoon News)

For my money, there's no better activity to epitomize the Animal Crossing experience than fishing. The act itself is meditative - picking the right spot to drop your lure, waiting for the enchanting silhouette of a fish, and finally seizing the small window of opportunity after your controller rumbles along to the victorious plop sound of a successful bite. But there's also a sense of subtle progression, whether you're looking for a specific fish to display in the aquarium, keep as a pet, or sell to Tom Nook for a bundle of bells.

