Animal Crossing: New Horizons celebrates Moon-Viewing Day with new limited-time items

Mooncakes and a moon rug are both on offer during this Autumn festival

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently offering its players Moon-Viewing Day festival items. 

Moon-Viewing Day - also known as the Mid-Autumn festival - is an East Asian festival that revolves around appreciating the beauty of the moon. To celebrate this, Nintendo has implemented four new limited-time items into Animal Crossing: New Horizons including a moon rug and several festive foods from Japan, South Korea, and China. 

From now until September 21, 2021, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players will be able to decorate their islands with the likes of Dango (Japanese dumplings), mooncakes (a Chinese pastry), and Songpyeon (a type of Korean rice cake.) Not forgetting a large Moon rug as well which can be used to marvel at the moon from the comfort of your own home. 

Each item is available to order from Nook Shopping and will cost a couple thousand bells with the moon rug costing 2,00 bells, and the festive foods coming in at 1,100 bells each. This isn’t the only Autumn limited time item on offer in the game at the moment either, as players can also pick up a grape-harvest basket backpack for just 800 bells. 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have a lot to look forward to now that Autumn is creeping its way into the Northern Hemisphere. Not only will everyone’s island soon be decorated with orange and yellow foliage but there’s also a tonne of other exciting events taking place from now until December. 

First up we’ve got Halloween on October 31, followed by Animal Crossing: New Horizons Turkey Day around the end of November. This will then lead us nicely into Animal Crossing: New Horizons Toy Day, which is the game’s equivalent of Christmas that takes place on December 24 each year. 

To find out what the rest of the year will look like on your island, take a look at our upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons events list. 

