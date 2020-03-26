Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day: When it starts and where to find eggs

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day is almost here, and if you've downloaded the launch day patch, you're ready to celebrate the Easter-adjacent event

The surprise Nintendo Direct Mini today included our first look at how the seasonal event will work. Starting on April 1, you'll find a new visitor on your island: Zipper T. Bunny, the cute yet somewhat frightening personification of the Bunny Day spirit. He'll hide eggs all around your island, and you can hunt them down by digging up suspicious spots or even fishing them from the water (Nook only knows how many of those things are rolling around at the bottom of the ocean).

Once you dig up enough eggs, you can use them to create limited-time recipes from the Egg Series. A few of the items Nintendo showed off were an arch, a table, a seat, and a set of balloons, all made from colorful Bunny Day eggs of various sizes. If you'd like to make them all before Bunny Day's over and your supply of eggs dries up, you should get hunting ASAP.

Once Bunny Day is over, Animal Crossing fans won't need to wait much longer for the next special occasion. Nintendo revealed that the new Earth Day event will arrive as part of the next Animal Crossing: New Horizons update, and it will also add some other new features. The teaser image from the trailer included a cartoon image of Leif, so it looks like everybody's favorite gardening sloth from Animal Crossing: New Leaf will return at least for the duration of the event.