Animal Crossing: New Horizons Brewster direct confirmed for Oct 15

This will be the biggest Animal Crossing Direct in months

Teaser for Brewster and The Roost cafe coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons
The next Animal Crossing: New Horizons direct will take place on October 15 and will reveal what will be coming to the game in the next update. 

As previously mentioned during the Nintendo Direct in September, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a dedicated direct that’ll hopefully mark the return of a highly anticipated and fan-favorite character. 

Those eager to see the reveal live can do so by tuning into the official Nintendo YouTube channel on Friday October 15, 2021, at 7AM PT / 10AM EST / 3PM BST.

Long-time fans will already know exactly who is expected to join the game due to the short teaser we got during the September showcase. As soon as the trailer started and the iconic museum cafe’s music could be heard, it was practically a given that pigeon barista Brewster is finally making his return in New Horizons, after months of speculation.

Originally joining the series in Animal Crossing: Wild World in 2005, the coffee connoisseur has run his own cafe either in the basement of the museum or in his own shop The Roost. Sitting at the top of most people’s missing Animal Crossing: New Horizons character wishlist - it’s about time our feathered friend made his well-deserved return. 

In other Animal Crossing autumn news, New Horizons recently received some new seasonal items to help players celebrate the likes of Halloween and Day of the Day in style. Not only will players be able to plant pumpkins and buy candy again in time for Halloween but Nook’s Shopping will also be offering new Spooky Items and a Marigold decoration item in honor of the traditional Mexican holiday. 

The next update could add a lot to the game but is Brewster too little too late for Animal Crossing: New Horizons? 

