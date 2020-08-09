Animal Crossing: New Horizon is now Japan's second-biggest selling game of all time

We already knew that it's one of the most successful Nintendo Switch launches ever , but now Animal Crossing: New Horizons has broken another record, becoming one of the best-selling games in Japanese history, second only to Pokemon Red/Green/Blue.

According to the Twitter account Game Data Library, as at June 30, 2020, New Horizons had sold 7,150,000 copies, making it the biggest single SKU game released in Japan but still behind Pokemon Red/Green/Blue and Pokemon Gold/Silver.

However, since then Animal Crossing: New Horizons has reportedly sold another 350,000 copies, pushing sales to 7.5 million and eclipsing Gold/Silver entirely in just four months and creeping ever closer to Pokemon Red/Green/Blue (thanks, NE ).

Animal Crossing: New Horizons becomes the 3rd all time best selling game in Japan, only behind the first 2 Pokémon games.It became the best selling game on a single SKU, breaking the 30 year old record of the original Super Mario Bros.The game is barely 4 months old. pic.twitter.com/MuL8pefyvrAugust 6, 2020

Now it's thought to be "just" 2.5 million copies behind Pokemon Red/Green/Blue – which consists of three games, of course, not one – which means it's now entirely possible that New Horizons might just become Japan's best-selling game. Ever. Amazingly, it's already topped the Japanese sales of Super Mario Bros., Brain Age 2, and even Tetris.

"This is an Animal Crossing game through and through, and although that comes with some time-based frustrations, that urge to just spend 'five more minutes' on your island deepens with every passing day," wrote Sam in our GamesRadar+ review . "As your island evolves and starts to drip-feed fresh things to discover and see, you'll have the urge to check up on your toe bean-boasting critters on a daily basis more than ever before.

"Animal Crossing: New Horizons has perfected the gameplay loop the series is famed for, and somehow manages to keep its steady pace relevant in a world where there are plenty of genre rivals. Prepare yourself for spending many a year to come with Tom Nook and co."