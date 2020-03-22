Animal Crossing New Horizons might be one of the Switch's most successful launches yet

Animal Crossing: New Horizons might be one of the most successful Nintendo Switch launches ever.

If, like me, your social media feeds are full of people talking about (and screenshotting!) Animal Crossing New Horizons, you might be wondering if the game really is as popular as it first appears. Well, according to industry analyst Benji Sales, the super cute island-life simulator just might have taken all of us by surprise.

"Remember when I predicted Top 5 Switch launch?" Sales tweeted (thanks, wccftech ). "That was probably too low. More likely Top 3 biggest launch."

Animal Crossing New Leaf was the previous best selling Animal Crossing games. Hitting over 12 million sold lifetimeI expect now New Horizons will be over 12 million shipped within the next few monthsMarch 21, 2020

Adding it was "impossible to say for sure without seeing digital" sales, too, Sales went on to add: “Whatever your optimistic sales expectations for Animal Crossing New Horizons launch sales were, I can already tell you it's too low. Holy hell, HUGE opening incoming.”

"Animal Crossing New Leaf was the previous best selling Animal Crossing games. Hitting over 12 million sold lifetime," they added. "I expect now New Horizons will be over 12 million shipped within the next few months."

If true, this'll put Animal Crossing New Horizons up with the likes of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and Super Mario Odyssey as one of Nintendo's most successful Switch launches of all time. Ever.

"This is an Animal Crossing game through and through, and although that comes with some time-based frustrations, that urge to just spend 'five more minutes' on your island deepens with every passing day," wrote Sam in our GamesRadar+ review . "As your island evolves and starts to drip-feed fresh things to discover and see, you'll have the urge to check up on your toe bean-boasting critters on a daily basis more than ever before.

"Animal Crossing: New Horizons has perfected the gameplay loop the series is famed for, and somehow manages to keep its steady pace relevant in a world where there are plenty of genre rivals. Prepare yourself for spending many a year to come with Tom Nook and co."