An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs is a real game coming to Xbox Series X

Pack it in, the best game of the year may have just been announced. An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs is a hilarious open-world adventure game releasing on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Steam on May 25. Check out the trailer above, and read on for more.

An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs is a super stylized game that features stock photos of dogs standing in for workers at an alien airport full of signs in a language you don't understand. It's clear that this game is going to be hilarious, and it's no surprise since it's developed by Strange Scaffold, the same team behind Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator.

To play, you'll need to figure out how to get to another airport across the galaxy to find your fiancé, and you can get as many tickets and as much money as you'd like because this airport is run by dogs and they don't care about economics. The tweet announcing the game details just some of the bizarre fun you can have in An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs, including petting every dog with infinite hands to fill your Pupperdex, traveling through six open-world transit hubs, and bribing your new four-legged friends.

The Steam listing for An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs gives even more insight on what you can expect from the game, including a Bribe Dog (who loves bribes), spray cans that you can use to spray all over everything, an alien language that you can translate "to discover the bad jokes dogs write when humans aren't around," and perhaps the most rare thing ever included in a game: a healthy long-distance relationship.

An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs will be a part of the ID@Xbox Twitch Gaming event which airs on Twitch tomorrow, March 26 at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 4pm GMT.

