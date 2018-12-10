After (many) fan requests, NASA has revealed the plan to save Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame

Poor Tony Stark. The Avengers 4 trailer focuses on the man behind Iron Man slowly dying in space for a single, excruciating minute. It’s pretty hard to watch. Of course, this being the internet, we couldn’t just stand back and watch. The people of Twitter did the one obviously sane thing: they contacted NASA… And NASA replied. Because this is 2018 and we’re clearly living inside The Matrix at this point.

First, check out just how many people had the same bright idea to contact NASA to help them search the skies for any signs of a fictional character. I get that Avengers 4… sorry, Avengers: Endgame is getting everyone already invested, what with the amount of time it took just to get a few minutes of footage and a title, but this is ridiculous.

@NASA this is an emergency. A man named Tony Stark aka Robert Downey Jr. Aka Ironman is lost in space. We don't know where he is but is last hope to fight Thanos. Please find him ASAP. He has already ran out of food and water 5 days ago and oxygen anytime. This is his image. pic.twitter.com/cVt5zpMJwu9 December 2018

Seriously.

Me knocking at NASA'S headquarters if they don't save my boy, Tony stark pic.twitter.com/roqttSg1hd9 December 2018

So.

Hello Mr @NASA can you please rescue Tony Stark he's stuck somewhere in outer space and his food and water supply ran out four days ago his oxygen levels are depleting WE DONT KNOW HOW LONG HE HAS BEFORE HE DRIFTS OFF PLEASE pic.twitter.com/nlsISwYAVK9 December 2018

Many.

@NASA Tony Stank i mean Tony Stark needs your help! please do help him we need him to stop Thanos his current location is unknown we must save him @elonmusk 🙁😞 pic.twitter.com/WW0KIOLRmq9 December 2018

People.

Some are even hijacking serious mission updates to ask NASA to give that whole space exploration thing a quick breather (pun absolutely intended, sorry Mr. Stark) to focus on the real, important issues.

Woah! That's cool NASA but what about Mr. Stark? Can you save him for us?9 December 2018

NASA, not one to turn down a quick bit of good PR, responded in kind. So, what did the space giant have to say about bringing back Tony Stark from his battle with Thanos on Titan during Avengers: Infinity War?

Hey @Marvel, we heard about Tony Stark. As we know, the first thing you should do is listen in mission control for “@Avengers, we have a problem.” But if he can’t communicate, then we recommend ground teams use all resources to scan the skies for your missing man pic.twitter.com/zavXrsPljq9 December 2018

The plan: Wait for a distress signal from Tony – he’s certainly sending something at the beginning of the trailer – and then comb the stars using any and all manpower available to the Avengers on the ground. My money’s on Bruce Banner coordinating a rescue effort. He has plenty of experience with space and science and, from the Avengers: Infinity War post-credits scene, we already know a search for Iron Man is well and truly underway, with Fury grumbling that there’s been “No word on Stark.”

But, as we point out in our Avengers: Endgame trailer breakdown, Tony could very well be getting a helping hand from someone else on Earth. I wonder who could “Rescue” him? Hmm… Still, my money’s on NASA.

Not even NASA can get its head around some of these Avengers 4 theories. Still, all roads are leading to the endgame so you'd best get brushing up on those and the trail of breadcrumbs the cast have teased everyone with when it comes to the Avengers 4 ending.