After (many) fan requests, NASA has revealed the plan to save Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame

If anyone can save Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame, it’s probably NASA

Tony Stark, stranded in space during Avengers: Endgame

Poor Tony Stark. The Avengers 4 trailer focuses on the man behind Iron Man slowly dying in space for a single, excruciating minute. It’s pretty hard to watch. Of course, this being the internet, we couldn’t just stand back and watch. The people of Twitter did the one obviously sane thing: they contacted NASA… And NASA replied. Because this is 2018 and we’re clearly living inside The Matrix at this point.

First, check out just how many people had the same bright idea to contact NASA to help them search the skies for any signs of a fictional character. I get that Avengers 4… sorry, Avengers: Endgame is getting everyone already invested, what with the amount of time it took just to get a few minutes of footage and a title, but this is ridiculous.

Some are even hijacking serious mission updates to ask NASA to give that whole space exploration thing a quick breather (pun absolutely intended, sorry Mr. Stark) to focus on the real, important issues.

NASA, not one to turn down a quick bit of good PR, responded in kind. So, what did the space giant have to say about bringing back Tony Stark from his battle with Thanos on Titan during Avengers: Infinity War?

The plan: Wait for a distress signal from Tony – he’s certainly sending something at the beginning of the trailer – and then comb the stars using any and all manpower available to the Avengers on the ground. My money’s on Bruce Banner coordinating a rescue effort. He has plenty of experience with space and science and, from the Avengers: Infinity War post-credits scene, we already know a search for Iron Man is well and truly underway, with Fury grumbling that there’s been “No word on Stark.”

But, as we point out in our Avengers: Endgame trailer breakdown, Tony could very well be getting a helping hand from someone else on Earth. I wonder who could “Rescue” him? Hmm… Still, my money’s on NASA.

Not even NASA can get its head around some of these Avengers 4 theories. Still, all roads are leading to the endgame so you'd best get brushing up on those and the trail of breadcrumbs the cast have teased everyone with when it comes to the Avengers 4 ending.

