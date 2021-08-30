Action Comics artist Daniel Sampere preps for something "huge"

By

The Action Comics artist is prepping for something "huge" at DC

Action Comics #1035 excerpt
Action Comics #1035 excerpt (Image credit: Daniel Sampere/Adriano Lucas (DC))

10-year DC comics veteran artist Daniel Sampere has made it official and signed a new 'exclusive' contract with the publisher for an undisclosed length of time.

Daniel Sampere

Daniel Sampere (Image credit: DC)

"I'm so excited to announce that I've signed an exclusive contract with DC Comics," Sampere tweets. "I'll be drawing some of my favorite superheroes in some upcoming titles - can't wait until I can say more."

The Barcelona-based artist made his comics debut in 2008 and quickly landed at DC in 2011 for what has been a nearly-exclusive 10-year run with the publisher. He is best known for his work on Batgirl, Injustice, Justice League Dark, Suicide Squad, and Mortal Kombat X, He recently began inking his own work, and routinely works with colorist Adriano Lucas.

Sampere is currently working on Action Comics with Lucas and writer Philip Kennedy Johnson, however, the artist has confirmed he is leaving the title after October's Action Comics #1036.

(Image credit: Daniel Sampere/Adriano Lucas (DC))

In a series of tweets, Sampere has repeatedly referred to a new, mystery project he is moving to as "huge."

"And when I say huge, I mean huge. Can't wait to talk to you about it,' he tweeted on August 14.

DC has been teasing a new Crisis in 2022 with Darkseid involved - that would be pretty "huge," wouldn't it? It would definitely give the artist a chance to draw "some of my favorite superheroes" as he teased.

Look for more detail as they become available.

Crisis or not, here are the most impactful DC events in its history. 

Chris Arrant
Chris Arrant

Newsarama Senior Editor Chris Arrant has covered comic book news for Newsarama since 2003, and has also written for USA Today, Life, Entertainment Weekly, Publisher's Weekly, Marvel Entertainment, TOKYOPOP, AdHouse Books, Cartoon Brew, Bleeding Cool, Comic Shop News, and CBR. He is the author of the book Modern: Masters Cliff Chiang, co-authored Art of Spider-Man Classic, and contributed to Dark Horse/Bedside Press' anthology Pros and (Comic) Cons. He has acted as a judge for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, the Harvey Awards, and the Stan Lee Awards. Chris is a member of the American Library Association's Graphic Novel & Comics Round Table.