A patch to address Deadly Premonition Origins' sound issues is on its way

Deadly Premonition creator Hidetaka "Swery" Suehiro has confirmed a patch intended to address some of the issues affecting Switch port Deadly Premonition Origins is on its way.

While unable to confirm any definite details, Swery responded to the many fans flooding his account and DM box to say that the port's publisher, Toybox, was due to make an announcement about an upcoming patch "ASAP".

Sorry for bad porting of Deadly Premonition Origins 😥😥😥TOYBOX (Publisher) told me that they will announce about Patch ASAP.Please wait for that.#deadlypremonition#DeadlyPremonitionorigins pic.twitter.com/CxYZVE5EK2September 5, 2019

"Sorry for bad porting of Deadly Premonition Origins," Swery tweeted, along with a handful of tearful emoji (thanks, Destructoid ). "Toybox (Publisher) told me that they will announce about Patch ASAP. Please wait for that.

"Please NEVER send DM to me about BUG/Issues report to me," Swery added . "I am not user support. So, you guys should ask your question to publisher."

Cult hit Deadly Premonition has developed a bit of a reputation for its B-movie-esque presentation, but for fans, that is undoubtedly part of its charm. However, the current issues plaguing the game – which range from mere sound distortions and frame rate drops to completely missing dialogue – seem to be a little less forgivable.

As yet there's been no formal word from Toybox, but Swery's tweet suggests we should expect an update soon.

Sequel Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is also coming to Nintendo Switch . As Connor detailed when the game was announced, the sequel to the cult classic B-game will continue the story of detective Francis York Morgan next year as he takes on a new case in 2020 - well, technically it's an old case - but there's still plenty of time to play its predecessor before it releases next year.