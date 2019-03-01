A new Walking Dead TV show is on the way and AMC feels "very good" about it

We’ve already got The Walking Dead season 9, Fear the Walking Dead, and the upcoming Walking Dead movies, but there’s now a third The Walking Dead TV show on the way in the not-too-distant future. The spin-off, which doesn’t yet have a name, release date, or much of anything else really, has been talked up by AMC during a recent conference call.

While addressing analysts during the conference call, AMC COO Ed Carroll (H/T Deadline) outlined a plan for round three of The Walking Dead to dominate the airwaves after 2010’s The Walking Dead debut and Fear the Walking Dead arriving in 2015, saying: “We have hired creative people that have pitched story outlines. We feel very good about the development of that series.”

It doesn’t sound too dissimilar to the (semi-public) process that surrounding the Game of Thrones prequel, which saw several people drafted in to throw around some (hopefully) money-spinning ideas. It could be a similar process for AMC with a new The Walking Dead TV show but, right now, the curtain is only being peeled back so far.

Beyond that, though, details are considerably thinner on the ground. Carroll admits that “we’re not at a stage where we’ll be announcing its plans to premiere,” seemingly hinting that the new Walking Dead TV show would still be a way off, potentially beyond even the spin-off movies that are slated to begin airing some time in the next few years.

But facts are facts: we’re getting a new The Walking Dead TV show in the next few years. Prequel? Sequel? Who knows – but AMC has no plans of killing off this franchise – one that it already said would be around for decades to come – anytime soon.

That's just another one in the seemingly neverending backlog of new TV shows to add to your list!