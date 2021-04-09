A new Uncharted game was reportedly in the works at Days Gone studio

A new Uncharted game was reportedly in the works at Day’s Gone developers Sony Bend until the team asked to be moved off the project.

A new report by Bloomberg has supposedly revealed a ton of interesting information about the way the Sony is moving forward with productions plans for its game, including a look at a potential The Last of Us PS5 remake, but hidden underneath that is news that a new Uncharted game was in the initial stages of development.

Sony's prioritization of the biggest games and studios has created ripple effects all across the organization. For example, over the last year Sony's Bend studio, once seen as a rising star, has been assigned to support Naughty Dog and feared becoming Naughty Dog North pic.twitter.com/8qn9kvNrxNApril 9, 2021 See more

According to the report's sources, one of the teams at Sony Bend, the studio behind 2019’s open-world zombie game Days Gone , was tasked with working on a new Uncharted game under supervision from Naughty Dog. This came after Sony Bend had its pitch for Days Gone 2 rejected due to the lengthy development process and mixed critical reception that the original game received.

According to the report, many of the staff at Sony Bend weren’t happy about this arrangement, which led to several staff exits before the studio formally requested to be taken off the project, with it now working on a new game of its own.

The article's author Jason Schreier chimed in on Twitter to say that he doesn’t know if the Uncharted game is still in development since Bend asked to be removed, as it was still “all on paper at Bend”.

We haven’t seen anything from Uncharted on the games front since Uncharted: The Lost Legacy , a standalone expansion for Uncharted 4 that dropped in 2017. This spinoff title saw players ditch series protagonist Nathan Drake to play as Chloe Frazer, his fellow treasure hunter and occasional love interest.

While there might be a new Uncharted game coming, one thing we do know for sure is that there is an Uncharted movie coming soon, with Spider-Man star Tom Holland in the lead role as Nathan Drake. Principal filming has reportedly finished, but the release date has been pushed back to February 18, 2022.