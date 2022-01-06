A new multiplayer South Park game is coming from The Blackout Club studio

South Park will return to video games with a new multiplayer project from Question, an independent studio with a history of experimental first-person games.

Developer Question announced the surprising collaboration in a new job listing for a lead level designer position , which describes the project as "a new video game set in the world of South Park." While the listing doesn't explicitly confirm any more details about the project, it does list "previous multiplayer level design" experience as a requirement for successful applicants.

South Park has been adapted into numerous video games since it debuted in 1997, but previous South Park games have all either been created by major developers and publishers such as Obsidian Entertainment and Ubisoft or specialists in creating licensed games. Question only has two previous projects to its name, The Magic Circle and The Blackout Club, though its current staff does include some of the talent behind both South Park: The Stick of Truth and South Park: The Fractured But Whole.

The Magic Circle was a single-player existential comedy about a video game protagonist struggling for agency against the creators who abandoned them. The Blackout Club is a co-op horror game with a story that features live, sometimes unexpected performances from a cast of voice actors. As it happens, The Blackout Club's three-year-long main narrative thread just concluded last month, so this is the perfect time for Question to start scaling up work on its next project.