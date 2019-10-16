This Link's Awakening mod removes that blur effect around the screen

Link's Awakening has only been out for a few weeks, but modders are already coming up with ways to change stuff around. This one gets rid of the divisive blur effect you can see around the bottom edges of the screen, and it's like I opened my eyes for the first time. As someone who can't stand the blur, this might be the first Switch mod I download.

The ' No DOF Blur ' mod by MelonSpeedruns and Rodrigo is available now on GameBanana, and does exactly what it advertises and nothing more. Depth of field, or edge-blurring, may or may not be to your liking, but it's nice to have the option to remove it from your own experience if you should so please. Unfortunately, until Nintendo decides to add a toggle option into the menu, which will probably never happen, modding your Switch is the only method currently available to clear up your screen on Link's Awakening.

If you're still wondering why Link's Awakening comes with a blurred lower edge, it's probably to create a tilt-shift effect to better create the illusion that you're looking at real-life miniatures, which is clearly the intended visual theme. Whether it has any affect on the look of the game will be up to individual preference, but personally I find removing the blurring effectively brings the aspect ratio closer to the square shape of the original Gameboy game.