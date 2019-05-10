A few Star Wars fans recreated the classic Darth Vader vs Obi-Wan Kenobi fight scene in glorious fashion

A group of dedicated fans have recreated the classic fight between Darth Vader and Obi Wan Kenobi from Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. This new version is faster, longer, and fill of far more action.

The Youtube channel FXitinPost , which has been teasing the release of this scene for over a year, has gained over 2 million views since it was posted on May 8. "This is a one-off story driven scene reflecting the characters in its chronological order from the point of Revenge of the Sith through Rebels, Rogue One, and all canon material leading to A New Hope," the video's description read.

New environmental elements like throwable barrels, more force pushes, and flying lightsabers make the clip feel completely different from its source material—almost as if it was straight out of a video game. Audio clips from the prequel movies, mainly from the fight between Anakin and Obi Wan Kenobi on the planet Mustafar in the Outer Rim, can be heard in certain parts of the fight.

Outside a few amateur looking effects, this fan-made scene feels even better than Darth Vader's short appearance in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The only crew member currently listed is visual effects supervisor Christopher Clements, although a behind the scenes video and a full list of cast and crew is "coming soon" according to the video.