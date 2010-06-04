Attention perverts! It’s the sleaziest video games ever

We like to think of ourselves as pretty open-minded when it comes to games. Over the years we've gladly torn gods' heads off with Kratos, used a cat's ass an impromptu silencer in Postal 2 and skinned an entire Wild West's worth of adorable animals in Red Dead. But never have our eyes been so offended by the nicen' sleazy games in side. Boobs. Man juice. Side boobs! Really, what is the world coming to? So in an effort to protect your delicate eyes from the filth, we’ve decided to cover the offending shots inside with wholesome Nintendo imagery. Won't somebody think of the children?!